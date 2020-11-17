Advertisement

Man indicted in shooting of 2 officers at Breonna Taylor protest

This photo provided by the Louisville Police Department shows Larynzo Johnson.
This photo provided by the Louisville Police Department shows Larynzo Johnson.(Louisville Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of shooting two police officers during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor has been indicted on 35 charges.

Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Johnson is accused of endangering protesters while wounding two Louisville police officers in September. Both officers have since recovered.

Johnson is being held on $1 million bond and it’s unclear whether he’s got an attorney to speak for him.

The protests erupted after a grand jury process led by State Attorney General Daniel Cameron produced no charges involving the police shooting of Taylor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS issues new COVID-19 restrictions
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House official calls for Michiganders to “Rise Up”, Whitmer responds
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake

Latest News

RAW: Iota brings heavy rain, flooding to Honduras
COVID-19 vaccines are looking promising, but they likely won't be available in time to help...
COVID-19: US nears 247,000, tops 11 million cases
Kai Kahele on the Hill
Kai Kahele on the Hill
The Berrien County Health Department will have drive-thru flu shot clinics on Nov. 4th and Nov....
Drive-Thru flu vaccine clinic in Ionia County today
11-17 Midday Weather