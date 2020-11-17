Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident alongside dear friend James ‘Bud' Miller. Both Miller and McKibbin were found Monday at the Clendening Lake in Ohio.

McKibbin’s legacy forever lives on through those who listened to him speak and through those who loved him.

His story of starting out as a radio talent and later becoming an astute businessman is a testament to the person he was and the life he lived. McKibbin was even once known as “The Big Dog” during his days deejaying on K-105.3 FM in Jackson.

Before his untimely passing, he had purchased Jackson Radio Works in 2019 from Bruce and Sue Goldsen. He had spent 23 years altogether working for Jackson Radio Works so the Goldsen family knew McKibbin for quite a long time.

“This is such a loss for both Jackson and Hillsdale and it’s going to be a tough one to recover, but you know people will get through it and they will,” said former president of Jackson Radio Works, Bruce Goldsen.

The station now known as McKibbin Media Group owns three different radio stations: NewsTalk 970 AM, 95.9 FM, and 101.9 FM.

“His lifelong dream was to be an owner in the media business,” said Sue Goldsen. “We were ready to retire and we found someone within our family who was willing to carry on the commitment to [the] community.”

And not only did McKibbin own a radio station, but he was active in the industry.

He served on the board of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

“I think the legacy that he will leave is that the people who knew him and loved him and love the community and radio are going to make sure that his legacy and his dream go forward,” she said.

McKibbin is survived by his wife Katina and his 14-year old son Walker.

News 10 reached out to Katina McKibbin and she said Jamie was a wonderful husband and father.

