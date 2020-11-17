Gov. Whitmer joined by fellow Midwest governors to encourage safety during holidays

Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers for a video to encourage Midwesterners to remain safe as they head into the holiday season.

Over the past month, COVID-19 cases across the Midwest have skyrocketed forcing medical experts to advise people not to host Thanksgiving with anyone from outside of their household.

The governors came together to address the families of each of their region on how to protect loved ones, frontline workers, and small business owners during the pandemic.

