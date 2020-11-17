Lansing city clerk assists Georgia in audit towards presidential election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Georgia called upon Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope to help the state in the voting recount towards the presidential election.

“I’m excited to be here trying to make sure that our votes are cast, and our democracy reflects the will of the voters,” Swope said. “It’s probably the largest hand tally. It’s over five million votes.”

Swope arrived in Georgia last Thursday night and began visiting counties across the state Friday morning to give expertise in the audit.

“I was able to meet with local election officials and see some of the process and help make sure they were on track,” Swope said.

Swope told News 10 that he wants to make sure the process is fair and that each vote is counted.

“I was able to make sure they were performing this audit in an open matter so the representatives from the political parties can witness what was going on,” Swope said.

The Lansing Clerk stated it’s clear how dedicated the workers are to making sure this recount is done “quickly and efficiently”.

“Teams of two will hold up a ballot and announce who it’s for and put it on a stack that’s clearly labeled for that candidate,” Swope said. “Then once they have their ballots separated, they count it in a way where they announce the count to each other and put it in batches of ten. That’s easy to add up at the end.”

Swope is confident the voting system is secure and accurate.

“Most of the counties have completed their hand tally and they are finding the results to be similar,” Swope said.

