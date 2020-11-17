Is the MSU vs. Maryland game happening?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to an outbreak, the Maryland Terrapins had to cancel last week’s game against Ohio State. Team activities were in fact paused after eight players tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, University of Maryland players reportedly moved out of a hotel they’d been isolated in since Wednesday evening.

Last week, the Terrapins had to quarantine and cancel their game against the Buckeyes. Now, they as well as the Spartans’ are hoping this upcoming game does not have the same result.

“From all indications and everything I’ve been told they want to play, so we’re preparing to play,” said Coach Mel Tucker.

In the days since their loss to Indiana, the Spartans have turned their focus to Maryland who were unable to play last week.

Coach Mel Tucker tells me this week has remained the status quo.

“It’s not even crossed my mind that we’re not going to play. We’re watching the tape, meeting, installing, getting ready to practice. It’s no different than any other week,” he said.

But the possibility is still there.

Tucker says he’s not concerned with what’s happening at Maryland; praising his team’s medical staff and Big Ten Conference protocols.

“We do antigen testing six days a week. We’ve been doing that since September 30th. We’re not going to put ourselves into a situation we think is unsafe," said Tucker.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Jayden Reed echoes Coach Tucker and states that the Spartans are just worried about football.

“Even if we don’t have a game, I’m sure we’ll still have practice. Our practices are harder than the games,” said Jayden Reed. “We’ll be ready for whatever’s thrown our way.”

News 10′s Kellan Buddy reached out to the University of Maryland to see if they had any plans to cancel this weekend’s game. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but WILX News 10 will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.