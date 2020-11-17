Howell Nature Center hosting “Green Friday” alternative to Black Friday

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Howell Nature Center (HNC) announced their first ever “Green Friday” will be held on Nov. 27.

The outdoor event is a family friendly alternative to Black Friday running from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and will offer fresh Christmas trees for sale, meet-and-greets with wildlife, and chances to play in Alexandria’s NatureScape and explore the Wild Wonders Wildlife Park which features over 70 animals. Admission into Green Friday is $6.00 for adults, $4.00 for children, and infants 2 and under free. HNC members get free admission to this event.

There will also be zip lining from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for $20 per person and is available for anyone over the age of 5.

Admission to the park is not needed to enter the Christmas tree lot where sales will be held daily 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until Dec. 13 or while supplies last. All funds raised during the event will go to support HNC’s operations which include care for the non-releasable permanent wildlife resident patients at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic which have been injured or orphaned.

To register for the event, visit the HNC website HERE.

