How to make the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Marketing Expert, Tim Burt, joins Studio 10 to share some tips when it comes to navigating the deals
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Could this be one of the craziest Black Friday and Cyber Mondays we’ve ever seen?

According to our guest, Tim Burt, get ready to pounce on those deals because deep discounts are everywhere this holiday season whether you shop in the store or online.

Burt said Black Friday has already begun! In years past, Black Friday meant lining up at midnight to get those doorbuster deals, but this year, to drive holiday shoppers, Black Friday is already underway. The fact is retailers took a big loss this year due to the pandemic, so to help them drive sales this holiday season, there are already some unbelievable bargains available to consumers right now.

He said to help ease consumer worries about overspending, most retailers are offering price matching.

Now you can buy with confidence because if you find a better price, chances are the retailer you purchased from will give you the difference. Always check the store policy before buying.

Burt is a marketing expert who has written more than 30,000 commercials in his career and is author of the book “A Kick In The Ads.”

