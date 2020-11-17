Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts on top of the items people need during the shutdown. Patrick Gorman is the owner of Gorman’s Food Market. He said they’re hoping to have enough stock to satisfy both.

“We started calling on yesterday to increase orders to get more supply," said Gorman. “We are anticipating people to keep it small. But, with the panic buying going on I don’t know how we’re going to be able to keep on top of both things.”

Tom’s Food Center Vice President Steve Antaya said the pandemic has brought about issues with staffing and getting things in stock.

“Just trying to keep everybody healthy and trying to have products on the shelves best we can," said Antaya. "It is definitely a challenge. Our suppliers are dealing with challenges, we’re dealing with staffing challenges both structurally and with different regulations keeping everybody safe.”

He said Antaya all-in-all things are a lot better than what they experienced during the first part of the pandemic.

“We’re not seeing traffic like we saw in the spring, which is a good thing. People are concerned and they’re taking precautions but they’re not panicking.”

Kroger’s Corporate Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst released a statement which encouraged people to only buy what they need:

“There’s plenty of food in the supply chain. If people just buy what they need, it’ll keep working well. We are replenishing our stores daily with the supplies and products our customers need most.”

