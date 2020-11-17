Advertisement

Georgia county had 2,000 uncounted ballots

An election official added there doesn’t seem to be any other irregularities.
Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager at the Ga. Secretary of State's office.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WILX) - More than 2,000 ballots were not counted in Floyd County, Georgia on election night according to the Secretary of State.

Election official Gabriel Sterling says there doesn’t seem to be any other irregularities and they are on track to certify the election by the Friday deadline.

“It was bad management practice, they just, we have an investigator to get to the bottom of what exactly happened,” said Sterling. “But that doesn’t seem to be replicated anywhere else that we’ve seen so far. And that will change the vote count a little bit. It’ll make it 14,155 down to 13,300-something.”

State elections officials have asked Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk, Robert Brady to step down even though they have not yet been able to meet in person with him. Brady is in isolation for COVID-19.

