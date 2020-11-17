Georgia county had 2,000 uncounted ballots

(WILX) - More than 2,000 ballots were not counted in Floyd County, Georgia on election night according to the Secretary of State.

Election official Gabriel Sterling says there doesn’t seem to be any other irregularities and they are on track to certify the election by the Friday deadline.

Here is the unofficial breakdown of the ballots that weren’t originally uploaded I Floyd. 1,643 votes for Pres. Trump, 865 for former VP Biden and 16 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. That is +778 for President Trump that will be reflected in the certified result. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 17, 2020

“It was bad management practice, they just, we have an investigator to get to the bottom of what exactly happened,” said Sterling. “But that doesn’t seem to be replicated anywhere else that we’ve seen so far. And that will change the vote count a little bit. It’ll make it 14,155 down to 13,300-something.”

State elections officials have asked Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk, Robert Brady to step down even though they have not yet been able to meet in person with him. Brady is in isolation for COVID-19.

