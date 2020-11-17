Formation of the Jackson Catholic Schools announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Tim DeWitt and the Board of Governors announced the family of four schools will come together to form Jackson Catholic Schools. The move makes it the first Catholic school system of it’s kind in the Diocese of Lansing.

Lumen Christi Catholic, St. Mary Star of the Sea, St. Johns and Queens of the Miraculous Medal School are coming together to create a standardized curriculum that allows for a seamless transition from pre-k to 12th grade.

DeWitt accepted his position in September and began work immediately.

“This is my opportunity to answer the call. To do not only important work, but necessary work. I come to the Jackson Catholic Schools with a humble heart but also a resolve to fulfill its mission, to make true disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ,” said DeWitt, a Lumen Christi graduate and lifelong member of the Jackson Catholic community. “From our grade schools to Lumen Christi I am fortunate to be in the company of great leaders who work tirelessly to move Catholic education in Jackson forward. With Jesus Christ at our center, we will win the day.”

The formation of the Jackson Catholic Schools was one of the top priorities in the Strategic Growth Plan, that began in 2017 under the leadership of former President of Lumen Christi Catholic School Elaine Crosby.

The formal combination of the schools will allow students to develop in and out of the classroom. Parents will have the chance to be more engaged in their child’s education and more connected to the community.

