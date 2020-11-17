Advertisement

Eaton County Fill-A-Cop Car event slated for Nov. 28

Officers will be at multiple grocery store locations collecting non-perishable items.
Eaton County's Fill-A-Cop Car event in 2019 was a success, and officers throughout the county hope to continue the tradition of generosity.(Eaton County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County law enforcement will be holding a county-wide Fill-A-Cop Car event on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Officers will be at multiple grocery store locations collecting non-perishable items from generous community members. The goal is to fill cop cars with donations to local food banks.

“Officers chose their profession so they can help others,” said a press release from Jerri Nesbitt, Executive Assistant with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. “During this time of year we often experience families in need but don’t have the ability to help directly.”

Community members are asked to purchase an extra item or two while shopping and help those that are less fortunate.

Officers will be at the following locations on Nov. 28 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.:

  • Kroger in Delta Township
  • Wal-Mart in Delta Township
  • Wal-Mart in Charlotte
  • Carl’s Supermarket in Dimondale
  • Dollar General in Potterville

All donations will go to the pantry at the Methodist church in Potterville, Helping Hands in Charlotte, Presbyterian Church in Dimondale, and St. Vincent de Paul (St. Gerard’s Conference) in Lansing.

Officers of Charlotte Police Department, Potterville Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office appreciate the support and generosity.

