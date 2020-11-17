East Lansing announces office, facility closures in response to spread of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the City of East Lansing announced that in light of the community-wide spread of COVID-19 and the most recent emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the majority of City of East Lansing offices will be closed to the public for three weeks starting Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The move was made in the interest of community and employee health.

All essential services such as police, fire, EMS, curbside trash and recycling services, water services, wastewater management services and court services, will remain available. Non-essential staff will be available remotely to assist residents with any non-essential services.

A list of city phone numbers, online payment options and departmental service information can be found on the City of East Lansing’s website HERE.

The offices closed to the public for in-person interactions include:

East Lansing City Hall

East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW)

East Lansing Prime Time

East Lansing 54B District Court

The DPW’s 24/7 recycling drop off location will also be closing at noon on Wednesday and will reopen at a later date.

The East Lansing Police Department’s 24/7 desk will remain staffed and open to the public. The East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) will remain open for limited hours to continue its childcare program. Fitness center and pool visits will be available on a reservation-basis only.

The East Lansing Public Library will be scaling back services beginning Friday, Nov. 20 and will continue rolling back services until Dec. 9. Curbside pick-up services and the outside lockers for hold pickups will continue to operate.

There is a possibility that the closures will be extended past the three weeks based on the status of COVID-19 cases in the area.

