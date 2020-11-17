Drive-Thru flu vaccine clinic in Ionia County today

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ionia County Health Department is offering drive-thru flu vaccines for those who live in the county.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. until to noon at the Ionia County Road Department On East Riverside Drive. “It is more important than ever to get your flu vaccination,” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen. “Offering a drive-thru flu event in Ionia is a convenient and safe opportunity for everyone to get vaccinated.”

No appointment or reservation is required, but you will need to bring a copy of your insurance card. However no one will be turned away if they aren’t able to pay. If you can’t make it today they’ll hold the event again on Thursday.

Anyone with questions can call Ionia County Health Department at 616-527-5341.

