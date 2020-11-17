Advertisement

Drive-Thru flu vaccine clinic in Ionia County today

Another clinic will be held on Thursday.
The Berrien County Health Department will have drive-thru flu shot clinics on Nov. 4th and Nov....
The Berrien County Health Department will have drive-thru flu shot clinics on Nov. 4th and Nov. 7th.(Maria Catanzarite)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Ionia County Health Department is offering drive-thru flu vaccines for those who live in the county.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. until to noon at the Ionia County Road Department On East Riverside Drive. “It is more important than ever to get your flu vaccination,” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen. “Offering a drive-thru flu event in Ionia is a convenient and safe opportunity for everyone to get vaccinated.”

No appointment or reservation is required, but you will need to bring a copy of your insurance card. However no one will be turned away if they aren’t able to pay. If you can’t make it today they’ll hold the event again on Thursday.

Anyone with questions can call Ionia County Health Department at 616-527-5341.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS issues new COVID-19 restrictions
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House official calls for Michiganders to “Rise Up”, Whitmer responds
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake

Latest News

11-17 Midday Weather
Charlotte High School has moved to strictly virtual learning following the recent MDHHS orders.
Schools forced to adjust as MDHHS order looms
Eaton County's Fill-A-Cop Car event in 2019 was a success, and officers throughout the county...
Eaton County Fill-A-Cop Car event slated for Nov. 28
A 200-year-old shipwreck was discovered on Crescent Beach in Florida. Archeologists have said...
200-year-old shipwreck discovered in Florida