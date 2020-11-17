Delhi Township to close all buildings, facilities to the public

Holt, Mich. (WILX) - As East Lansing did earlier, Delhi Township will close all township buildings and facilities to the public effective Wednesday.

Delhi Township officials today announced the closure due to a growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Michigan. The closures will last at least through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

“To minimize potential exposure of our staff and residents to COVID-19, we have decided to close all Township buildings and facilities to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 18,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township Manager. “Closing the offices to the public, but remaining open to provide service, will help us comply with the requirements of the Emergency Order and protect the health of our employees and the community in the weeks ahead.”

During the closure, the offices will remain staffed and all services will be available. However, business must be conducted via telephone, e-mail or video conference. Most staff members will work remotely, and the buildings will be closed to the public. All essential services, including but not limited to fire and emergency services and wastewater management, will remain in operation.

“Our top priority is the safety of our staff and residents and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the health of our community, including practicing social distancing and increasing efforts to ensure the cleanliness of our offices,” Miller said. “If you have questions or concerns during this time, please contact the staff person or department you need directly. If you are unsure where to direct your matter, you can use info@delhitownship.com . As usual, residents should call 911 for emergencies.”

