Capital Area District Libraries suspends computer appointment service

Capital Area District Libraries
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to Emergency Order MCL 333.2253 (Gatherings and Face Mask Order) issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) has suspended its computer appointment service at all 13 CADL locations.

The suspension will begin effective Wednesday, November 18.

“Although we had added this worthwhile service back in October, the current surge in COVID 19 cases justifies our decision to suspend it under the current MDHHS order,” said CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra.

Chromebook kits, which include a laptop plus hotspot, and laptops are available for check out from the Library of Things collection.

Laptops can also be used in the parking lot of the following CADL branches:

  • Aurelius
  • Dansville
  • Holt-Delhi
  • Mason
  • Okemos
  • Stockbridge

CADL’s contactless item pickup service is still ongoing and will not be affected. Holds can be placed by phone or online at cadl.org. For assistance, please contact the staff at any of our 13 CADL branches.

