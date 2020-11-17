Advertisement

ARTitude in Jackson is calling for local artists to display their creations

By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The ARTitude studio in Jackson is back open at the former Vermuelen’s building and is calling on local artists to display their masterpieces.

This year, the art studio will be creating a pop-up, booth-style marketplace for artists to display and sell their work throughout the 2020 Holiday season.

The marketplace will be open for business starting Friday, November 20th through Thursday, December 24th. With staffed regular hours of Tuesdays through Saturdays 11am-7pm and Sundays 11am-4pm.

All artists interested in participating must complete an application, there is no guarantee of acceptance as a vendor.

Booth details, prices and proposed floor plan available on their website at www.ARTitudeJackson.com.

