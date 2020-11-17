Appeal filed in City of Detroit vote counting case

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - An appeal has been filed in a lawsuit against Wayne County, and the City of Detroit’s election officials.

The lawsuit, which was dismissed on Friday, alleges various forms of fraud -- and failure to follow procedures when counting absentee ballots at the TCF Center.

A judge ruled some of those claims were based on the plaintiffs' lack of knowledge of election-day procedures. Others were vague, not naming a person who witnessed the fraud or the location where it supposedly happened.

Now the plaintiffs say procedural and legal errors committed by the lower court caused them to appeal the case. They say they must have their case heard before 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the Wayne County Board of Canvassers will vote on certifying election results.

We will keep you updated as the case plays out in the Michigan Court of Appeals.

