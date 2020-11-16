Advertisement

White House official calls for Michiganders to “Rise Up”, Whitmer responds

He tweeted for Michiganders to rise up against new health restrictions.
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - White House Coronavirus Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas now responding to his initial tweet where he told Michiganders to quote “rise up” against new health restrictions.

Last night he tweeted the message along with the hashtags #freedommatters and #stepup.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put a three-week pause on high-risk activities overnight.

Governor Whitmer said her administration is just following the advice of medical experts.

“I’m not gonna be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals. We listen to people like Zeke Emanuel, Ashish Jha, Scott Gottlieb, Josh Sharfstein,” said Whitmer. “These are people that we consult in addition to our phenomenal health experts at the University of Michigan Public Health and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, our Chief Medical Executive.”

Atlas later clarified the meaning behind his tweet, saying: “Never would I endorse or incite violence.”

He also encouraged Michiganders to vote and peacefully protest.

