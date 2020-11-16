Waffle House introduces “Bacon and Kegs” beer

(WILX) - Waffle House, which always has bacon and eggs, now has “Bacon and Kegs” a new beer inspired by the iconic breakfast spot.

Waffle House is partnering with Georgia’s Onconee Brewing Company for the 6.5% ABV red ale that will smell like bacon. The can features cartoon renderings of the iconic Waffle House sign, building, hot bacon strips and mugs of beer.

The beer will not be on tap at your local Waffle House. “Bacon and Kegs” is available only at the Greensboro, GA brewery starting Dec. 18 as six-packs of 12 oz. cans or on draft - including growlers.

Bacon & Kegs beer inspired by Waffle House (OCONEE BREWING COMPANY/INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.