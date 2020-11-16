Advertisement

Victim identified in shooting on Marion St.

The victim was found in the roadway last Wednesday night.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Police identified the gunshot victim found in the roadway of the 2400 block of Marion Street last Wednesday.

Kevin Andrew Adams, 22, of Jackson was found around 9:00 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a subject down in the roadway. Upon arrival, they found Adams unresponsive lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information or motive at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call LPD Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659.

More information on this incident will be released as it becomes available.

