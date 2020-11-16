Advertisement

Veterans on a mission to create 700 MPH Bourbon

The unique aging process includes jetting across the sky in a Sea Harrier.
Retired Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sanders, right, and his business partners, Sean Coogan and Dan...
Retired Navy Rear Adm. Scott Sanders, right, and his business partners, Sean Coogan and Dan Dawson, from left, sample bourbon in the Tobacco Barn Distillery’s rickhouse.(CNBC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A couple of veterans are on a wild mission. They’ve got a very cool fighter jet and barrels of unusual cargo bourbon.

It’s the brainchild of Colonel Arthur “Art” Nalls and Admiral Scott Sanders. The colonel says he’s donating his jet and flight time. The admiral is donating the barrels and booze

"I said, “Hey, we oughta age some here in the harrier,” said Nalls. Let’s put some in the drop tanks and let’s go 700 miles an hour and see how the pressure affects the taste of the bourbon in in the oak."

The vets told CNBC they’re less interested in the effect that speed will have on the liquid cargo and more intrigued by the effects that temperature fluctuations, altitude and specifically air pressure might have on those barrels filled with bourbon.

The plan is to sell the 700 mile per hour bourbon, with all sales going to the Semper Fi & Americas Fund, nonprofits that support combat wounded and critically ill members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWTX)
Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old East Lansing boy returned home
Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools launches investigation into employee

Latest News

A portion of Charles Street will be closed on Monday morning.
Portion of Charles Street to be Closed on Monday
Michigan Center Schools is getting ready switch from in-person classes
High schools switching to remote learning under new health order
Crunchys in East Lansing is getting ready to close its dining room to comply with new health...
Restaurants getting ready to close dining rooms again to comply with new orders
A taxidermized deer at Specialized Deer Processing.
This year’s firearm deer hunting season