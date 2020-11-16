Veterans on a mission to create 700 MPH Bourbon

(WILX) - A couple of veterans are on a wild mission. They’ve got a very cool fighter jet and barrels of unusual cargo bourbon.

It’s the brainchild of Colonel Arthur “Art” Nalls and Admiral Scott Sanders. The colonel says he’s donating his jet and flight time. The admiral is donating the barrels and booze

"I said, “Hey, we oughta age some here in the harrier,” said Nalls. Let’s put some in the drop tanks and let’s go 700 miles an hour and see how the pressure affects the taste of the bourbon in in the oak."

The vets told CNBC they’re less interested in the effect that speed will have on the liquid cargo and more intrigued by the effects that temperature fluctuations, altitude and specifically air pressure might have on those barrels filled with bourbon.

The plan is to sell the 700 mile per hour bourbon, with all sales going to the Semper Fi & Americas Fund, nonprofits that support combat wounded and critically ill members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

