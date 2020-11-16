Restaurants getting ready to close dining rooms again to comply with new orders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Restaurants across the state are getting ready to close their dining rooms for a second time this year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is closing restaurant dining rooms for three weeks starting Wednesday.

It’s part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s not many places that can operate on take out only,” said Michael Krueger, Crunchys Owner.

Krueger said he feels restricting restaurants to only takeout isn’t fair.

“We are the ones taking all the precautions. We are the ones with all the cleaning schedules. We’ve got all the employees taking the time to do the right things,” said Krueger.

However, he said his frustration isn’t directed at Governor Gretchen Whitmer or MDHHS.

“More so that people haven’t been taking the personal responsibility to wear there masks and keep their distance,” said Krueger.

People eating at Crunchys Sunday said they are disappointed they won’t be able to go out to eat, but they are willing to do anything to slow the spread.

“Honestly I think it’s a good idea, even though I’m here eating. I think it’s a good idea because I know the cases are rising right now,” said Marissa Pressler.

“I think people need to realize to stop living with the virus and actually going back to fight it. Hopefully this will limit our cases,” said Drake Toms.

“The best way we can make sure everyone is doing what we need to do is enforce those restrictions. I definitely think it’s the right move,” said Liz Vadella.

Krueger said he’s not planning laying anyone off for the during the next three weeks.

MDHHS data shows there were 47 outbreaks related to restaurants and bars under investigation as of November 9. That data is update Monday afternoons.

