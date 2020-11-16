Advertisement

Restaurants getting ready to close dining rooms again to comply with new orders

Restaurant owners feels industry is unfairly targeted by health orders
Crunchys in East Lansing is getting ready to close its dining room to comply with new health...
Crunchys in East Lansing is getting ready to close its dining room to comply with new health orders(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Restaurants across the state are getting ready to close their dining rooms for a second time this year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is closing restaurant dining rooms for three weeks starting Wednesday.

It’s part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s not many places that can operate on take out only,” said Michael Krueger, Crunchys Owner.

Krueger said he feels restricting restaurants to only takeout isn’t fair.

“We are the ones taking all the precautions. We are the ones with all the cleaning schedules. We’ve got all the employees taking the time to do the right things,” said Krueger.

However, he said his frustration isn’t directed at Governor Gretchen Whitmer or MDHHS.

“More so that people haven’t been taking the personal responsibility to wear there masks and keep their distance,” said Krueger.

People eating at Crunchys Sunday said they are disappointed they won’t be able to go out to eat, but they are willing to do anything to slow the spread.

“Honestly I think it’s a good idea, even though I’m here eating. I think it’s a good idea because I know the cases are rising right now,” said Marissa Pressler.

“I think people need to realize to stop living with the virus and actually going back to fight it. Hopefully this will limit our cases,” said Drake Toms.

“The best way we can make sure everyone is doing what we need to do is enforce those restrictions. I definitely think it’s the right move,” said Liz Vadella.

Krueger said he’s not planning laying anyone off for the during the next three weeks.

MDHHS data shows there were 47 outbreaks related to restaurants and bars under investigation as of November 9. That data is update Monday afternoons.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWTX)
Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools launches investigation into employee
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old East Lansing boy returned home
The Delta Township Fire Department said careless burning of leaves is what caused a storage...
Delta Township storage shed destroyed in fire

Latest News

A taxidermized deer at Specialized Deer Processing.
This year’s firearm deer hunting season
(KWTX)
Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old East Lansing boy returned home
The Delta Township Fire Department said careless burning of leaves is what caused a storage...
Delta Township storage shed destroyed in fire