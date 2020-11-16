Republican lawmakers react to governor’s latest COVID-19 restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s difficult to find a single Republican lawmaker not upset with the governor over the new COVID-19 restrictions.

“We had over 380 emails before she was done with her press conference. Today, we’re over 1,000 emails from my district. We want answers, but I don’t have them,” said Sen. Peter Lucido, (R) Macomb County.

He and many of his Republican colleges in the statehouse are frustrated over the Governor’s unilateral actions.

“There were no conversations with the governor and the legislator’s office,” said Rep. Graham Filler, (R) DeWitt. “In a split government, you’re supposed to work together. We put out a plan a month ago to deal with the COVID crisis and we said we look forward to ongoing conversations with the governor’s office. Those conversations never happened to the level they should have been.”

Republicans accuse the governor of not holding up her end of the “we’re going to work together to fight COVID-19” bargain.

“This is all about going at it alone. It always has been. She will never engage with the leader to say ‘this is the direction I think I’m going’. This is why,” said Lucido.

Lucido says he has plenty of questions about why certain decisions were made like the temporary end of indoor dining and movie theatres.

“I’d like to know where there is a study that has been done by the governor’s office that says opening the restaurants and sitting, what’s called socially spaced distance and having the servers with masks are actually causing this spread,” said Lucido “Is there a study that was done to show how much reading was done in movie theaters? Remember movie theaters haven’t even been up and running for 30 days?”

Rep. Filler feels the same way.

“There have been very few outbreaks at restaurants and restaurants are really following the rules. Why do we continue to hammer them?” he said.

The governor on the other hand is saying it was Republicans who failed to hold up their end.

“We have included the legislature in our weekly modeling calls. I also held a quadrant call last week and during that quadrant call, I again reiterated my plea to have a codification of the mask mandate. It was dismissed out of hand. After this, I asked ‘what is your plan?’ and there wasn’t one other than doing some public service announcements,” said Governor Whitmer.

Republicans have been largely against a statewide mask mandate. However, they say they have shared additional ideas with the Governor.

“That’s just absolutely incorrect. We released a whole plan a month ago. A data and statistical-driven plan after our discussions with epidemiologists and health professionals about one aspect of the state’s response to COVID,” said Filler.

That plan is still on the table and has not passed the House or Senate. However, Lucido says they have acted swiftly once the Supreme Court struck down the previous executive orders.

“It’s amazing that she would make that statement after we had her pen in hand signing all these into law,” said Lucido. “Let me tell you, we put bills in there to effectuate, at least, helping the frontline defenders that are sitting there in the hospitals, making sure that there’s bipartisan support, making sure that there’s enough individuals that have the medical experience to take care of these individuals on the front line.”

Although the legislature is on a scheduled recess, Lucido says he plans to hold a judiciary committee meeting on Thursday.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey were not available for comment on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.