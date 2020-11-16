Portion of Charles Street to be Closed on Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning Charles Street in East Lansing will be closed from Grand River Avenue to the alleyway behind businesses from 7:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as a construction crane will be set up to install an HVAC unit at 403 E. Grand Rive Avenue.

Residents with questions can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459

