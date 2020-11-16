Advertisement

Portion of Charles Street to be Closed on Monday

The closure will be on Monday morning.
A portion of Charles Street will be closed on Monday morning.
A portion of Charles Street will be closed on Monday morning.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning Charles Street in East Lansing will be closed from Grand River Avenue to the alleyway behind businesses from 7:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as a construction crane will be set up to install an HVAC unit at 403 E. Grand Rive Avenue.

Residents with questions can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459

