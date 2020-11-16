Plaintiffs Seeking to invalidate election results dismiss their lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The plaintiffs in Bally, et al v Whitmer, et al – a lawsuit which sought to invalidate election results in Wayne, Ingham and Washtenaw counties based on allegations of voter fraud – have chosen to voluntarily dismiss their complaint.

Monday the plaintiffs filed with the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan providing notice of the dismissal before service of process on the defendants, or the filing of an answer or motion for summary judgment. The case had recently been assigned to the Honorable Janet Neff.

