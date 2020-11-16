Advertisement

NCAA Basketball Format To Change

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one location to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus. It is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city. The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year. The association said it is relocating early round games that had been scheduled for 13 cities across the country. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee says hosting all 68 teams in one place is safer.

