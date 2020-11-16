MSU Signs Four Baseball Recruits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss, Jr., has announced the signing of four recruits, all from Michigan, all of whom will join the 2022 roster. They are Jaco Andeson from Oakland Townshhip, Aidan Arbaugh from Ann Arbor, Micah Ottenbreit from Trenton and Ryan Szczepaniak of Woodhaven. They are part of the 2021 signing class eligible the following year.

