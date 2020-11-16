Michigan sees 14 new coronavirus cases in local schools
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 16, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities.
Here is a list of schools that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties as of today:
Olivet High School in Eaton County has 2 cases in students.
Grand Ledge Public Schools in Eaton County has 2 cases in staff members.
Lansing Catholic High School in Ingham County has 2 cases in students.
Jackson College in Jackson County has 6 cases in both students and staff members.
Algonac High School in Shiawassee County has 2 cases in staff members.
For more coronavirus data, the statistic is updated weekly.
