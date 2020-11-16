MHSAA suspends all fall sports for three weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended all fall sports for the next three weeks per the state of Michigan’s emergency order.

This includes volleyball, girls swimming and diving, and football.

The MHSAA is meeting Wednesday and will release a statement that afternoon with updated schedules. They hope to start practices back up on December 9. With the new emergency orders announced Sunday night, a lot of changes will made around the state of Michigan this week.

The state is ordering the Michigan High School Athletic Association to make some changes for the remaining fall sports season.

“We really have a challenge here over the next three weeks to do the right things to get our numbers back to where they were during August, September, into early October,” said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl.

The MHSAA has suspended its fall tournaments for volleyball, girls swimming and diving, football, and all winter practices until December 8 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“For all of our three sports, we will have a plan that completes those tournaments in the calendar year 2020,” said Uyl.

Girls swim and dive had one week remaining, and so did volleyball. With those finals scheduled for this weekend, teams were so close to finishing the season this week. But, the state says this order to shut down schools and sports is necessary.

“To say ‘well we can still go ahead and we can play Tuesday night like nothing is out of the ordinary or nothing is go on,’ just I think would have been irresponsible for us to do,” said Uyl.

Football had two to three rounds to go. DeWitt captured the district title with a win against mason on Friday. The team has been on a roll all season looking for that state championship title. Head coach Rob Zimmerman says he feels blessed that the team has even played this far despite the pandemic.

“We talk about it everyday because you never know if it’s going to get taken away. We’re trying to do everything that we can to prevent it. With this group being such a special group of kids, we just are so thankful that we’ve gotten to play this long and hopefully we’ll continue to play because this group deserves an opportunity to see how far they can go,” said Zimmerman.

The MHSAA is taking things day-by-day, and will hold a meeting with the board of directors on Wednesday, November 18 to create updated schedules and discuss other options if the order is extended.

“Hopefully after three weeks, we’ll be able to get kids back to activities because mentally I think all of us need this right now more than ever,” said Uyl.

The emergency order is set to be lifted December 8.

The MHSAA wants to re-start the fall and winter sports schedules on December 9. But that could easily change in the coming weeks.

