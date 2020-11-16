Advertisement

Maryland Not Committing Yet to Michigan State Game

Published: Nov. 16, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Maryland is not ready to announce whether it can host Michigan State for Saturday’s noon scheduled football game in College Park. Maryland did not practice Monday after not playing against Ohio State this past Saturday. Maryland’s players and staff will continue to be tested and a final evaluation will come from the team’s medical staff. Maryland is a 6 1/2 point favorite if the game is played. Maryland has a 2-1 record while the Spartans are 1-3.

