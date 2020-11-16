Advertisement

Keep Your Pet Warm and Well Fed with Joey’s Pet Outfitters

Find out how you can treat your pet to a special Thanksgiving meal
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As the weather gets colder in Michigan, it’s important to keep your pet warm. Joey’s Pet Outfitters has your pet covered--literally--with wide variety of pet sweaters and more. Plus, find out what you should and shouldn’t be feeding your pet when it comes to table scraps.

