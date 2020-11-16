Keep Your Pet Warm and Well Fed with Joey’s Pet Outfitters
Find out how you can treat your pet to a special Thanksgiving meal
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As the weather gets colder in Michigan, it’s important to keep your pet warm. Joey’s Pet Outfitters has your pet covered--literally--with wide variety of pet sweaters and more. Plus, find out what you should and shouldn’t be feeding your pet when it comes to table scraps.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.