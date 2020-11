LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association of Michigan Monday named Jackson’s Steve Maddalena as its senior player of the year. Maddalena, now 60 years old, is a Country Club of jackson member. It’s the second consecutive year Maddalena has captured the honor. Among Maddalena’s feats in 2020 he won the GAM Senior Match Play Championship.

