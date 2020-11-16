Jackson Police Department increasing fees for some services

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the City of Jackson announced that the City Council voted in favor of adjusting the fee schedule for the Jackson Police Department.

The council voted in favor of the increase at the Oct. 27 meeting. The current fee schedule has been in operation since 2009.

Fees for crash reports, background checks, bicycle licenses, and digital LiveScan fingerprinting will all remain the same. The feels below will be increased or instituted effective Dec. 1:

Ink fingerprinting fees will include $10 for the first completed card and $5 for each additional card completed on any one day

PBTs will be charged at $2 for city residents or $5 for non-residents per successful test. A valid ID will be required to verify residency.

A notary fee of $5 maximum per day will be instituted for firearm purchase permits/applications. The applicant may take the application to have it notarized elsewhere and return it to the police department at a later date.

“This increase in fees reflects only a small percentage of the cost to the police department to provide these services,” said Jackson Police Department Director Elmer Hitt. “We work to provide the best service possible at the lowest cost, however occasional increases due to economic changes are sometimes necessary.”

