Ingham County jail has 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at the ingham county jail. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department held a press conference to make the announcement.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said, “I describe it as playing defense against an invisible offense.”

He gave that description of the situation at the Ingham County jail in Mason, after discovering a COVID-19 outbreak affecting 60 inmates.

Sheriff Wrigglesworth said, “We continue to monitor symptomatic inmates with the health department. Most of the inmates right now have no symptoms and others have minor symptoms.”

He explained the safety measures being taken inside the jail include PPE for staff and inmates as well as exhausting sanitation procedures.

Sheriff Wrigglesworth said, “So Friday, when this all hit, I think for the first time in the history of the Sheriff’s Office I closed our receiving. Which means no fresh intakes throughout the weekend. I was able to forge a partnership with the City of Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green and the City of East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson, and they agreed to house all fresh arrests over the weekend.”

There’s a reason that, despite precautions being taken, jails and prisons tend to have outbreaks. Ingham County Health Officer Linda vail says people who live in close quarters, or in congregate settings, tend to spread the virus a lot faster.

Vail said, “Congregate settings inherently, especially in the wintertime, develop outbreaks. It’s also not a-typical to expect to see more cases now then you would’ve seen in the spring simply because there’s more cases everywhere.”

Vail told reporters she believes the Ingham County jail has done well keeping the virus at bay throughout the pandemic.

“I will tell you that this jail in the Spring had fewer cases and less problems with outbreaks than, I believe, any jail in this state. And probably right now, despite that the number is 60, and that seems alarming. We still are probably doing better than most every other jail in this state.”

