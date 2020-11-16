ICU beds full in Clinton and Ionia Counties, hospitals adding more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are putting “surge plans” into action as more people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Pandemic tracking website, COVID Act Now, shows there are no more intensive care unit beds in Ionia and Clinton Counties, which are among the 11 worst-off counties in the country.

“We were hoping to not see it, but we were definitely expecting this surge to happen,” said Dr. Karen Kent-VanGorder, Sparrow Chief Medical Officer.

Sparrow operates hospitals in both counties.

State data shows 252 people were hospitalized for coronavirus across mid-Michigan on Friday. At least 70 of them are in the ICU.

“We’re to the point where we will begin to increase our ICU capacity,” said Dr. Kent-VanGorder.

Dr. Kent-VanGorder said they do that by converting other rooms into ICUs.

But she said just because there’s an open bed, doesn’t mean it can be filled.

“It’s about nursing staffing. Making sure we have the staff that can run the kinds of medicines and equipment intensive care patients need,” said Dr. Kent-VanGorder.

That staffing typically comes from surgeries.

Dr. Kent-VanGorder said Sparrow is asking people to put off elective surgeries if they can to help make room in the ICU.

She said people shouldn’t worry when they see ICUs are full.

“What you should be is respectful. It’s up to all of us to do what we can do to limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Kent-VanGorder. “There’s a dance between capacity and demand. There is a very well established pattern to transfer patients around the state to get them what they need.”

It’s important to note that just because an ICU is full doesn’t mean it’s full of COVID patients.

Those beds are also used for people who suffered some sort of trauma including heart attacks and strokes.

COVID Act Now also said ICUs are full in Hillsdale, Barry and Livingston counties.

Rural hospitals are smaller, so their ICUs will likely fill up more quickly during a pandemic.

