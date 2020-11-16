Advertisement

High winds knock out power for more than 200K Michigan homes

Photo courtesy: TruNorth Federal Credit Union
Photo courtesy: TruNorth Federal Credit Union (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - High winds knocked out power Sunday for more than 200,000 customers in lower Michigan as weather officials issued high wind warnings across most of the state.

The National Weather Service issued high wind advisories for most Michigan counties. Weather officials forecasted 25 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 60 mph until Sunday evening.

High wind warnings covered counties including, Saginaw, Midland, Livingston, Macomb, Wayne and Monroe.

DTE Energy reported about 191,000 customers without power Sunday at 5 p.m. and about 1,000 downed power lines. Consumers Energy reported roughly 50,000 customers were affected. Outages were reported in counties including Lapeer, Ingham and Oakland.

“We have a really strong low pressure system that’s moving through the northern Great Lakes. That’s what’s going to be causing the really strong winds,” Ian Lee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Detroit News. “During the fall and winter months, to get winds this strong usually only happens maybe once or twice a season.”

