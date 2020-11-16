High schools switching to remote learning under new health order

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - High schools holding in person classes will switch to online learning by Wednesday as part of the orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state is reporting many outbreaks connected to high schools across the state.

But health departments have been telling News 10 schools are doing their part at controlling the virus because its not spreading in the classroom.

Michigan Center Schools briefly switched to remote learning at the high school earlier this year.

Last week, one of its elementary schools was learning online.

Superintendent Brady Cook said they are doing what they can to keep a safe and healthy environment for kids.

“We cannot control what people are doing outside of our walls. We cannot control the numbers as these cases increase. Inevitably the increases outside of our walls is going to impact even our safe environment,” Cook said.

The new order also pauses high school sports for three weeks.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is exploring options to continue the playoffs for the fall season.

