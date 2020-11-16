Advertisement

Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer

A Facebook post called for impeachment hearings and asked followers to add to the list of impeachable conduct by Whitmer.
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday evening a Facebook post from State Representative Matt Maddock (R-Milford Township) stated that he and six other members are calling for impeachment hearings on Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In the post, Maddock listed impeachable conduct by Whitmer including ignoring court orders, weaponizing contract tracing databases to air democratic campaigns, using kids as political pawns and denying special needs students in-person learning, and violating the constitutional rights of Michiganders.

He then asked his followers to comment on anything he missed.

The post came shortly after Gov. Whitmer announced new restrictions by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services including suspending organized sports for college and high schools, closing casinos, movie theatres, and bowling alleys, and dine-in services at bars and restaurants. The restrictions start Wednesday.

