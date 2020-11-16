Advertisement

GM recalls more than 50,000 Bolt EVs due to potential fires

The lithium-ion battery packs can catch fire.
A self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV that is in General Motors autonomous vehicle development...
A self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV that is in General Motors autonomous vehicle development program appears on display at GMs Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, MI.(WTVG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM is recalling over 50,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in the US.

The recall affects models from 2017 through 2019, including the autonomous cruise model.

The recall is because of a fire risk from the high-voltage batteries manufactured by South Korea’s LG Chem. The 60.0-kWh lithium-ion batteries are located under the rear passenger seats.

GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are still looking for a solution but 2019 Bolt EVs owners should schedule an appointment with a Chevrolet dealer for a battery software update starting Nov. 17.

Owners of 2017 and 2018 Bolt EV vehicles should change their charge setting to the Hilltop Reserve option and change the vehicle charge setting to enable “target charge level at 90 percent” as shown in the video below:

