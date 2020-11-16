Congressman Tim Walberg tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Congressman Tim Walberg announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 7th district said his symptoms are mild. The 7th district includes Branch, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, and Lenawee Counties along with part of Calhoun and Washtenaw Counties.

“I received news yesterday that I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild, and I remain in good spirits,” said Walberg. “It has been more than a week since I have attended a public event. In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began.”

