City of Lansing offering free on-street metered parking for rest of 2020

The change goes into effect on Nov. 23.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Mayor Any Schor announced that on-street metered parking within the city will be free of charge from Monday, Nov. 23 until Friday, Jan. 1.

The on-street parking maximums will continue to be monitored and ticketed. Visitors are asked to look at signage near the parking spot for the area’s maximum time allowed.

“The City of Lansing will offer free on-street metered parking citywide to help encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat local," said Schor. “Small businesses in Lansing are facing many on-going challenges due to COVID-19 and offering complimentary parking through the end of the year is one way that the City of Lansing can help support them. With the newest COVID-19 restrictions going into place for the next three weeks, free on-street parking will make it easier for curbside pickup at all of our local businesses.”

All other infractions outside of on-street metered parking will still be enforced. Addition information can be found on the city’s website HERE.

