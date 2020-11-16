Charlotte school bus involved in two-vehicle crash
There were only two children on the bus at the time.
EATON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two children were uninjured in a two-vehicle crash in Eaton Township Monday morning.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office posted an update and photos on its Facebook page about the incident they responded to along with the Charlotte Fire Department.
Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a Charlotte school bus and a quad-cab pick-up truck at E Kinsel Road and N Royston Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the pick-up ignored the stop sign and was struck by the bus. The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the school bus was uninjured.
Parents of the two children on the bus responded to the scene as well as staff from Charlotte Schools.
