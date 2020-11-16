Charlotte school bus involved in two-vehicle crash

EATON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two children were uninjured in a two-vehicle crash in Eaton Township Monday morning.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office posted an update and photos on its Facebook page about the incident they responded to along with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a Charlotte school bus and a quad-cab pick-up truck at E Kinsel Road and N Royston Road.

An emergency responder takes a child from a Charlotte school bus that collided with a pickup truck at Kinsel and Royston. (Eaton Co. Sheriff Facebook)

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the pick-up ignored the stop sign and was struck by the bus. The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the school bus was uninjured.

Parents of the two children on the bus responded to the scene as well as staff from Charlotte Schools.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.