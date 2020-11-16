Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS issues new COVID-19 restrictions
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House official calls for Michiganders to “Rise Up”, Whitmer responds
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old East Lansing boy returned home

Latest News

Michigan sees 14 new coronavirus cases in local schools
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
‘More people may die’: Biden urges Trump to aid transition
Ingham County certifies election results
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America