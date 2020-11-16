Advertisement

Buying and selling real estate safely during a pandemic

Brock Fletcher from the selling team with Keller Williams shares tips on staging and pricing
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Keller Williams Realty is sharing tips on how people can stay safe while buying and selling homes during the pandemic.

They said the two most important things to get correct when selling the home is the price and photos.

Keller Williams says they are proud to be the only real estate team in Lansing with a full time photographer on staff that can capture videos, pictures and drone footage of properties.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS issues new COVID-19 restrictions
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House official calls for Michiganders to “Rise Up”, Whitmer responds
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old East Lansing boy returned home

Latest News

Studio 10 stopped by One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson
Try this Apple Crumble Crisp Recipe from One North Kitchen & Bar in Jackson
Yoga benefits
Using yoga and stretching to enhance our life
Millie Peartree stopped by Studio 10
Celebrity Chef Millie Peartree shares her tips for holiday baking with Studio 10
American 1 Credit Union stopped by Studio 10
Some 2020 fun from American 1 Credit Union