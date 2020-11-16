Australia cracks down on travelers during coronavirus crisis

(WILX) - People arriving in Perth from South Australia will have to self-quarantine for two weeks. The country’s borders are closed with the only people allowed to travel to Australia are citizens, residents, immediate family members, and travelers who have been in New Zealand for the past 14 days.

The government changed its border policy deciding to add the state to a list of restricted regions after three COVID-19 cases were reported there.

Before Saturday only the states of Victoria and New South Wales were on the list.

Since March 27, no foreign-flagged cruise ships have been allowed to enter Australian waters. That ban is in place until at least Dec. 17.

