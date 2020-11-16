Advertisement

Australia cracks down on travelers during coronavirus crisis

The government recently updated its border policy.
(KCRG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - People arriving in Perth from South Australia will have to self-quarantine for two weeks. The country’s borders are closed with the only people allowed to travel to Australia are citizens, residents, immediate family members, and travelers who have been in New Zealand for the past 14 days.

The government changed its border policy deciding to add the state to a list of restricted regions after three COVID-19 cases were reported there.

Before Saturday only the states of Victoria and New South Wales were on the list.

Since March 27, no foreign-flagged cruise ships have been allowed to enter Australian waters. That ban is in place until at least Dec. 17.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old East Lansing boy returned home
Charlotte Public Schools
Charlotte Public Schools launches investigation into employee

Latest News

City of Jackson police department
Jackson Police Department increasing fees for some services
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Gov. Whitmer announces new COVID-19 restrictions
Live
MDHHS Unveils Stricter COVID-19 Rules
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer