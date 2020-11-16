Advertisement

Another Texas A&M Game Cancelled

Football
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - No. 5 Texas A&M will not play for a second straight week after its Saturday game with Mississippi was postponed because of lingering issues with COVID-19 in the Aggies' program. The Southeastern Conference announced its eighth postponement of the season and said the game could be made up Dec. 19, the day of the league championship game. There have already been three FBS games scheduled for this week that have been postponed or canceled.

