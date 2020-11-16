Advertisement

Alpena judge remains under investigation after 1 year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALPENA, Mich. (AP) - An Alpena judge who was removed from the docket a year go has remained under investigation and authorities have offered few details, according to a newspaper report.

Michigan State Police, along with legal support from the attorney general’s office, are still investigating Michael Mack, according to The Alpena News. Mack was removed from the 26th Circuit Court.

Redacted police records obtained by the newspaper show the investigation started in October 2019 after Alpena authorities raised concerns about information divulged during an unrelated police investigation.

Police records also show non-essential interviews were halted by the attorney general’s office because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mack told the newspaper he has apologized for “unethical lapses” regarding improper communication. He did not elaborate.

He’s working as a defense attorney in the northern Lower Peninsula community.

