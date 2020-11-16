Advertisement

46-year-old Shiawassee woman is missing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Susie Kay Wells of Shiawassee County has been reported missing. Her family describes her as being mentally ill and in need of special attention.

Susie Kay Wells
Susie Kay Wells(source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for her. They received a report that Susie was given a ride on the corner of M-21 and M-13 on November 6; asking to go to Flint. If this report is accurate, Susie was then wearing black sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt. She also had a brownish colored dress or long shirt going over her sweatpants along with her gray boots and a bag.

She was last seen on November 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township. Susie is 5′2 with a medium build and she has gray/brown hair and green eyes. She may be wearing sweatpants with “Michigan” down the leg, a blue fleece light jacket, gray boots, and carrying a mesh medium-sized bag that is a peach or pink color.

If you see her, please contact a local authority to help the family locate her.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDHHS issues new COVID-19 restrictions
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House official calls for Michiganders to “Rise Up”, Whitmer responds
Missing 11 year old Peyton Farner
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old East Lansing boy returned home

Latest News

Michigan sees 14 new coronavirus cases in local schools
Ingham County certifies election results
Covid Act Now shows no ICU beds are available at Sparrow Clinton Hospital
ICU beds full in Clinton and Ionia Counties, hospitals adding more
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Republican lawmakers react to governor’s latest COVID-19 restrictions
Two Michigan credit unions are merging