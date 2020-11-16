46-year-old Shiawassee woman is missing

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Susie Kay Wells of Shiawassee County has been reported missing. Her family describes her as being mentally ill and in need of special attention.

Susie Kay Wells (source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for her. They received a report that Susie was given a ride on the corner of M-21 and M-13 on November 6; asking to go to Flint. If this report is accurate, Susie was then wearing black sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt. She also had a brownish colored dress or long shirt going over her sweatpants along with her gray boots and a bag.

She was last seen on November 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township. Susie is 5′2 with a medium build and she has gray/brown hair and green eyes. She may be wearing sweatpants with “Michigan” down the leg, a blue fleece light jacket, gray boots, and carrying a mesh medium-sized bag that is a peach or pink color.

If you see her, please contact a local authority to help the family locate her.

