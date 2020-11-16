46-year-old Shiawassee woman is missing
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Susie Kay Wells of Shiawassee County has been reported missing. Her family describes her as being mentally ill and in need of special attention.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for her. They received a report that Susie was given a ride on the corner of M-21 and M-13 on November 6; asking to go to Flint. If this report is accurate, Susie was then wearing black sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt. She also had a brownish colored dress or long shirt going over her sweatpants along with her gray boots and a bag.
She was last seen on November 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township. Susie is 5′2 with a medium build and she has gray/brown hair and green eyes. She may be wearing sweatpants with “Michigan” down the leg, a blue fleece light jacket, gray boots, and carrying a mesh medium-sized bag that is a peach or pink color.
If you see her, please contact a local authority to help the family locate her.
