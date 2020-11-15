Weather Alert Day issued for Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

A strong storm system will arrive Saturday night, bringing showers, possibly a few storms, and high winds. The WILX Weather Team is anticipating sustained winds of 25-35 mph with expected wind gusts in the 45-55 mph range. Isolated gusts of 60 mph may be possible, especially Sunday afternoon when the highest winds are expected.

The following counties are under weather advisories:

Wind Advisory

Barry, MI

Calhoun, MI

Clare, MI

Clinton, MI

Eaton, MI

Gratiot, MI

Ingham, MI

Ionia, MI

Isabella, MI

Jackson, MI

Kalamazoo, MI

Kent, MI

Lake, MI

Mecosta, MI

Montcalm, MI

Newaygo, MI

Osceola, MI

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph late tonight increasing on Sunday out of the west to 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong fall storm system will develop and move through the area tonight and Sunday. Winds will increase tonight out of the south with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Winds will increase substantially on Sunday out of the southwest and west with gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible.

Bay, MI

Genesee, MI

Huron, MI

Lapeer, MI

Lenawee, MI

Livingston, MI

Macomb, MI

Midland, MI

Monroe, MI

Oakland, MI

Saginaw, MI

Sanilac, MI

Shiawassee, MI

St. Clair, MI

Tuscola, MI

Washtenaw, MI

Wayne, MI

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak wind gust potential is expected between 11 AM to 6 PM. A sporadic wind gust up to 60 mph will be possible during this time frame.

Berrien, MI

Branch, MI

Cass, MI

Hillsdale, MI

St. Joseph, MI

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. Highest gusts expected closer to Lake Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

