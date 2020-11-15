Advertisement

Try this Apple Crumble Crisp Recipe from One North Kitchen & Bar in Jackson

Tired of the traditional apple crisp
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a twist on the usual apple crisp, you may want to try this recipe from Karinn Davis, the Executive Kitchen Manager at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson. Don’t feel like cooking? Ask for it the next time you visit One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson.

Here’s the recipe for Apple Crumble Crisp:

You’ll need a well-buttered 8x8 or 9x9 baking dish. Pre-heat oven at 400 degrees.

Ingredients:

8 tablespoons salted butter divided

6 cups fuji apples- diced

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon divided

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup brown sugar divided

2 cups granola

2 1/2 cups diced cooked bacon

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

Caramel sauce to top

Check out the video for detailed instructions on how to prepare the Apple Crumble Crisp.

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Let cool and then add a scoop of ice cream and drizzle with caramel sauce.

